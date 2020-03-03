🔥Planking, solitary bike rides and lots of FaceTime — Jon Snow reports from Covid-19 self-isolation🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Texts, images, emails, cuttings — my laptop and phone are alive with communication from relatives, friends, contacts, and people I have lost touch with. I feel so beautifully connected. And yet the absence of three-dimensional human company armed with beating hearts plays hard on the soul.

I am in “self-isolation” after coming back from Iran, where there are cases of coronavirus Covid-19. The white tulips I bought before I went into confinement won’t last another week. But having survived one week myself I now know it can be done. People have been incredibly kind and generous — a bottle of wine on the step, a massive balaclava to enable me to get out incognito on my bike — yes, it’s permitted so long as I keep pedalling and give people a wide berth. The local Greenberry café in Primrose Hill (pictured) boosts my morale with delicious boxed suppers, and won’t let me pay. And even more wonderful, the young woman next door has texted to say that she’s going away for 10 days and if my wife — who comes back from a business trip tomorrow — wants to remain free of having to “isolate” she could stay there.

Last night my wife and I were able to dine together online using FaceTime. I was getting cooking instructions and was able to observe that my fried shrimps looked a lot more tasty than her anchovy pasta. The dog could hear her voice and maybe could even see her on the screen but remained barkingly confused. As to my freedom, going to a shop, pub, cinema, any other enclosed public space is forbidden. Yesterday afternoon my regular trainer gave me a session online — two-minute planks, press-ups, and the rest, once again via FaceTime.

It makes me wonder what on earth enforced “self-isolation” would have been like before the digital age.

Greenberry café in Primrose Hill ​

People offer to send me books, box sets, and endless tips for films I must see. But in truth, somehow I simply don’t have time. I make work for myself cleaning, and sorting, and writing. I’m putting off the moment when I must re-awaken a book project I started over a year ago. Somehow the pages of the print-outs remain stubbornly unturned. I know what, I’ll get to it tomorrow.

I recognise in that sense I am fortunate. Indeed, when I woke up yesterday morning, I thought my emotional condition was holding up. But later, listening to one of my Channel 4 bosses, Dorothy Byrne, on Desert Island Discs, one of the pieces she chose was Dido’s Lament by Henry Purcell. Ever since I was a chorister at Winchester Cathedral it has been one of my absolute favourite pieces of music. Sitting alone at the kitchen table, I paused. A few large adult tears made their way down my cheeks. But then that’s no test. Dido’s Lament always does that to me. But at least I had the luxury of listening to it in my own home.

I am mindful that in talking about my tiny endurance that there is far greater suffering elsewhere in the world. Think of those totalitarian regimes where sufferers are being forced into internal exile or are frightened to seek help.