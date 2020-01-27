🔥Plane carrying 144 people skids off runway and into the street in Iran🔥

An Iranian passenger plane skidded off the runway and out into a city street.

Remarkably there were no major injuries when the Caspian Airlines McDonnell Douglas MD-83 came down hard in Mahshahr.

Every single one of the plane’s 136 passengers and eight crew members managed to walk off the aircraft which had been flying a route from the capital, Tehran.

Pictures and videos from the scene show the largely undamaged plane grounded in the middle of the road surrounded by traffic and pedestrians.

One clip shows passengers helping each other off, carrying children and luggage as they leave.

In another, a male passenger says in Farsi: ‘We crashed. We crashed but we are unhurt. My hand is shaking.’

The incident comes as the country is still coping with the aftermath of the accidental downing of a Ukrainian airliner over Tehran.

It was shot down by the Revolutionary Guard earlier this month amid heightened tensions with the United States, killing all 176 people onboard.

Iranian state television said the Caspian plane came in harder than usual and lost its landing gear as it hit the tarmac.

No landing gear could clearly be seen in pictures of the plane after the accident, but it was not immediately clear if it failed to deploy or somehow collapsed as the jet hit the runway at about 9.30am local time.

Officials said the accident is under investigation.