🔥Plan to restrict public meetings during outbreak advances in Missouri House🔥

JEFFERSON CITY — Public governmental bodies would be able to restrict access to public meetings during a contagious disease outbreak under a plan advancing in the Missouri House.Members of the House Judiciary Committee approved the measure Monday as the state continues to grapple with the coronavirus. Gov. Mike Parson issued an emergency declaration on Friday, and has urged the cancellation of gatherings of 50 people or more as a way to help contain the spread of the virus.The House plan, sponsored by Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman, R-Arnold, would allow public governmental bodies to restrict in-person access to meetings if the governor or the Legislature has declared a state of emergency in response to “an outbreak of contagious illness.”The proposal would require governmental bodies to livestream meetings on the internet “if reasonably possible.” If a meeting is not broadcast live, the body must post a video recording of the meeting online within 24 hours after the meeting. Members of the public would be able to submit written testimony, which would be an official record and would need to be posted online. “Bona fide credentialed members of the press” would be allowed to attend meetings that would be closed to the public.The proposal would also allow the state to close certain hotline records, as well as “nonjudicial mental or physical health proceedings or records involving identifiable persons …”As of Monday morning, there were six known cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, in Missouri.No one testified in favor or in opposition to the measure, but David Roland, director of litigation for the Freedom Center of Missouri, and Jean Maneke, counsel for the Missouri Press Association, said a previous version of the bill would have severely curtailed the state’s Sunshine Law.“That was a terrible, terrible bill,” Roland said of the original draft.One provision would have allowed public governmental bodies to charge fees to people requesting records for the time attorneys spend redacting records. Courts are split as to whether current law allows those fees, which can raise the price of a records request by thousands of dollars.The proposal also would have allowed the closure of records related to a “constituent’s request for information or assistance” so long as the constituent was not a lobbyist.Critics said the language was too broad, potentially closing too many records from the public.The full House must approve the measure before it moves to the Senate for consideration.The legislation is House Bill 2725.

