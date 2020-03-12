Plan to rein in St. Louis horse carriage rules advances to Missouri Senate

Ed Lammering, a driver for St. Louis Carriage and Trolley, gives his horse Luke some water as they wait for a customer in downtown St. Louis on Monday, July 16, 2018. Lammering has worked with Luke for 14 years and estimates he has been behind the reins for 37,000 miles of carriage rides with the horse.”The biggest thing that bugs me is that people think these horses aren’t taken care of. These horses are taken better care of than some people’s pets.” said Lammering. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

David Carson

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri lawmakers are again trying to rein in St. Louis’ regulations on horse carriages.The House on Thursday approved a measure that would prohibit local governments from passing rules or regulations that would create an undue financial hardship on businesses that use animals. It advanced to the Senate by a vote of 108-44, with St. Louis Democrats criticizing the proposal.Rep. Bryan Spencer, R-Wentzville, is sponsoring the measure, which he calls the “Working Animal Protection Act.” He pushed for similar legislation in 2018 and 2019.Working animals, as defined in the legislation, would mean any animals used by businesses for entertainment, transport, education or exhibition. Spencer said he wants to protect such businesses from “political winds” that might threaten them.“We want to say you can’t regulate them out of business, but you still can take care of what the city needs to do as far as public safety and health,” he said.The legislation includes a provision stating that local governments could still enact rules related to animal welfare, public health, traffic regulations and public safety.While Spencer said his proposal would help businesses statewide, the House debate centered on horse carriages in St. Louis.In 2018, St. Louis approved rules preventing horses from working for 24 hours if the temperature in St. Louis was forecast to reach 93 degrees or higher that day. At the time, horse carriage companies in St. Louis said they would refuse to follow it because it would put them out of business.Spencer said he worked with every animal organization possible on his legislation, but hadn’t talked to any St. Louis aldermen or Mayor Lyda Krewson about it.In a January hearing, a lobbyist for the city of St. Louis voiced opposition to the measure, arguing it would keep the city from imposing reasonable regulations.Democratic lawmakers argued Wednesday that Spencer’s proposal would take away local autonomy.“Let St. Louis control their horses the way they need to control their horses,” said Rep. Ian Mackey, D-Richmond Heights, who added that St. Louis experiences a “heat island effect” — when paved surfaces heat up, making cities hotter than rural areas.Rep. Gina Mitten, D-Richmond Heights, also criticized the legislation for not including a definition of what counts as “undue financial hardship.” She said businesses are going to argue that any rule or regulation will cause undue financial hardship and start filing lawsuits.“I guess I should be voting yes for this because it’s a great job-creator bill for lawyers,” said Mitten, an attorney. “But I don’t feel that that’s what we’re in this body to do.”The vote on Missouri’s legislation comes as Chicago took a big step towards ending its own horse-carriages rides. A City Council committee voted Wednesday to ban them in downtown Chicago. The full council will vote on the plan next week and usually passes measures endorsed by its committees, according to the Associated Press.The legislation is House Bill 1752.

