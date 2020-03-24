🔥Plague Inc's new game mode lets you save the world instead of infecting it after Apple Store ban🔥

Disease-themed game Plague Inc is known across the globe for letting you manufacture a disease with the sole objective being to obliterate humanity.

Sounds a little bit on the nose, given the current coronavirus pandemic, but in a developer blog post, they revealed a new game mode coming to Plague Inc.

This new mode will allow you to do the exact opposite and instead try to save the world from a deadly outbreak.

In the post, the game’s developer, Ndemic Creations say they decided to introduce this mode based on feedback from the World Health Organisation and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations.

Plague Inc. allows gamers to create a virus and spread it around the world (Ndemic Creations )

“We were repeatedly asked if we could make a game which let the player work to stop an outbreak,” they wrote.

To save the world, you’ll now control world governments in the throes of a global pandemic. Ndemic say that you’ll have to manage the disease progression by focusing on healthcare systems, while also imposing quarantines, social distancing and even shutting down public services. Which all might sound familiar to you.

The mode will come in the form of a free update, promising to add some much-needed positivity and optimism to Plague Inc, deviating from it’s bleak, ‘every one must die’ formula.

You might remember that Plague Inc was in the news earlier this year because it was banned from being played in China.

Ndemic posted a blog saying that the game has been removed from China’s App Store. “We’ve been informed that Plague Inc. ‘includes content that is illegal in China as determined by the Cyberspace Administration of China’ and has been removed from the China App store. The situation is completely out of our control.