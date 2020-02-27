🔥Placido Domingo roles cancelled after claims of sexual misconduct🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The Spanish government is cancelling two performances by Placido Domingo in Madrid “in solidarity” with women who have accused the opera star of sexual misconduct.

The Culture Ministry last night said that “given the seriousness of the deeds” it had cancelled his part in Luisa Fernanda at the Teatro de la Zarzuela light opera house in May.

It is the first country in Europe to cancel on the singer — who was one of Spain’s most respected stars — since allegations surfaced in the US last year.

On Tuesday, the main US union representing opera performers revealed the star had behaved inappropriately over the course of two decades when he held senior management positions at Washington National Opera and Los Angeles Opera.

Domingo, 79, then issued a statement saying that he accepted “full responsibility” for his actions and was “truly sorry for the hurt” that he had caused women.

His response marked a stunning reversal from the singer’s initial denials of wrongdoing.

Domingo is still scheduled to appear in Don Carlo at the Royal Opera House in London in June and July.