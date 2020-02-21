🔥PJ Black: ‘With [Ring of Honor], I Can Achieve Those Few Last Things That I Want To Do’🔥

BALTIMORE (WJZ/CBS Local) — Decked in brightly colored pineapple-print pants, PJ Black was smiling ear to ear high above the UMBC Event Center just outside Baltimore. The grin was easily outshining the blinding neon attire illuminating the lower half of his body. His mood was light and enthusiastic, and there was plenty to celebrate.

Just weeks earlier he signed a new multi-year deal to remain with Ring of Honor. (Black signed a one-year deal a year ago.) After a turbulent 18-month stretch that included the departures of its top stars, slumping attendance, frayed relationships with partner promotions, and allegations of negligence, the Maryland-based promotion is taking significant steps to re-stake its claim among the elite promotions in wrestling.

The moves being made by ROH have been met with rousing support of those on the roster, which is also undergoing a substantial makeover. The bevvy of new faces, including luchador Bandido and Dragon Lee, were a major factor in Black’s decision to re-up with the promotion. He considers them to be the future of wrestling. He found that future enticing enough to turn down numerous offers on the table from other promotions.

At 38, Black already has nearly a quarter-century of experience under his belt. He skyrocketed to fame after becoming the first South African-born wrestler to sign with WWE. During his seven-year run as Justin Gabriel, he won the world tag team championships on three occasions. He split from the company in 2015 due to reported creative differences but never strayed far from the televisions of wrestling fans. In the years that followed, he would wrestle for Impact Wrestling, Lucha Underground and the National Wrestling Alliance before signing with ROH in 2018, where he has battled ever since.

Having traveled the globe with the biggest promotions in the business, there aren’t many boxes still left unchecked on Black’s list of career goals. Helping ROH climb out of the wrestling depths is one of them, and he’s confident that too will soon be checked off.

In an offering of goodwill to fans, the promotion took the unprecedented step of holding a free show at a sizeable college arena recently, giving away thousands of tickets while eating the expense of running the venue. They’ve also shaken up the creative team, turning the reigns over to top star Marty Scurll whose influence is already being felt.

This too has Black fired up about what he perceives to be the rebirth of ROH, and he was all too happy to talk about what is on the horizon.

You just recently re-signed with Ring of Honor. How long can we expect to see you in an ROH ring?

[It was] a multi-year deal. I forget exactly how much it is, but, I mean, it’s going so well right now that when that time comes up, I think I’m going to definitely stay here. I’m super happy, you know. I’ve been doing this for 22 years, and right now I’m really happy where I am.