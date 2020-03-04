🔥Pizzeria puts photos of homeless dogs on boxes to greatly help have them adopted🔥

The most recent headlines in your inbox

A NY pizzeria is putting photos of adoptable homeless dogs on its pizza boxes to help find them new homes.

Just Pizza and Wing Co., in Amherst in NY state, is dealing with the neighborhood branch of the Society for preventing Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) to encourage its customers to look at homeless dogs.

Pizzeria owner Mary Alloy began attaching pictures of dogs to pizza boxes last Friday.

By Saturday that they had helped to obtain a six-month old puppy named Larry adopted.

Being an added bonus, customers get yourself a $50 voucher for Just Pizza and Wing Co. should they adopt your dog.

SPCA coordinator Kimberly La Russa, who developed the idea, told the Evening Standard: “We have been always searching for fun and unique methods to promote our shelter animals. At this time we have a lot of shelter dogs who’ve been around for an extended time period, mainly because they need to function as only dog in the real home.

“Mary Alloy…. is a large advocate for the shelter and goes far beyond to greatly help the shelter animals often. We asked her if she’d be thinking about advertising the shelter dogs on her behalf pizza boxes and she immediately said yes!… Mary is the greatest sort of person just.”

Ms Alloy told CNN that customers are “absolutely loving” the theory.

The pizzeria and SPCA now intend to expand their efforts to helping homeless cats, which may also be near Ms Alloy’s heart.

Ms La Russa added: “Mary adopted a cat from us named Smokey that nobody else would adopt because she had special needs.

“When Mary saw that Smokey was around for a long period, she said enough will do and came and got her. She’s now happily surviving in Mary’s house with her other cats.”