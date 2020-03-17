Pizza chain drops Illinois restaurant that defied governor’s shutdown order

Rosati’s Pizza in Taylorville, shown in this photo from the “217 Problems” Facebook page, put up a message to Gov. J.B. Pritzker in the window on Sunday afternoon.

PROVIDED BY 217 PROBLEMS

TAYLORVILLE — Rosati’s of Taylorville, the defiant pizza restaurant that posted a huge window sign that said “Gov. Pritzker — Screw You” after the governor announced a statewide restaurant shutdown, has lost its franchise with the Rosati’s chain.A letter from Rosati’s head office displayed on a Facebook page, which the Warrenville-based company confirmed to the Herald & Review on Monday was genuine, slammed Taylorville franchisee Peggy Brandon for her “juvenile approach.”It added: “Because this franchisee does not hold our same values, we have terminated their franchise.”Brandon, who could hot be reached for comment Monday, had harshly criticized the decision to shutter restaurants and bars from close of business Monday through March 30 to stop the spread of coronavirus. Drive-through and curbside pickup options remain, but Brandon had said Sunday that losing dine-in business at her 150-seat restaurant would be disastrous.Brandon said 20 employees would be left without a paycheck in an overreaction to a disease that has yet to produce a single case in Christian County. “And yet he (Pritzker) wants me and my servers to go without income for two weeks. Is the government going to pay us? Hell no, they’re not. Pritzker is a (expletive expletive). He needs to go.”

On Tuesday morning, if you want to find the owner of Snapper’s Bar and Grill, Joe Sartie, drop in on him in downtown Clinton. His door will be open. Sartie is one of a handful of owners struggling with Governor JB Pritzker’s order to close bars and restaurants.

The letter from Rosati’s said it had been “made aware of the shocking display by an individual at the Taylorville location.” It added: “Their disagreement with the Governor’s position in no way represents our position.“In fact, we fully stand with the Illinois Restaurant Association and the Governor in this decision. While the rest of our locations are working hard to implement new safety measures to improve the industry and provide a safer world for our customers and employees, this one individual selfishly took this juvenile approach.”Mark Schmidt, Rosati’s vice president for marketing, did not immediately return a call seeking comment Monday.Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

St. Louis Post-DispatchShake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by online news editor Mandy St. Amand.

Big wins by Biden in Illinois, as well as Florida, Ohio and Arizona, could spell the end of Sanders’ campaign.

So far, Missouri has one confirmed case of COVID-19.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 44-year-old Tania Dickey-Driskill used the video-sharing social app TikTok to send sexually suggestive messages to a 16-year-old student, according to court documents.

Michele Ryan, acting director of St. Louis County’s Office of Emergency Management, said callers usually ask how to avoid infection.

SIKESTON, Mo. — Strong winds from a thunderstorm are being blamed for the deaths of more than 1,000 birds, all of them found in the southeast …

A car and pickup truck collided Wednesday night, killing two women and one man.

COLUMBIA, MO – The University of Missouri has canceled its study abroad programs in China, South Korea and Italy for the time being, the unive…

Rosati’s Pizza in Taylorville, shown in this photo from the “217 Problems” Facebook page, put up a message to Gov. J.B. Pritzker in the window on Sunday afternoon.