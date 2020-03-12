Disney and Pixar have had a partnership for years, bringing animated blockbusters to theaters. And in the process, they usually bring audiences to tears with their funny and super emotional storylines. This tradition doesn’t look like its changing anytime soon, at least if the upcoming movie Soul is any indication. Directed by Up and Inside Out’s Pete Docter, Soul will take a deep into humanity, death, and the afterlife while still no doubt having moviegoers in stitches. And luckily for us, the full trailer has finally arrived.

The marketing for Soul has been steadily picking up, but the original teaser and posters didn’t exactly make the story clear. But all that changes with the movie’s full trailer, which properly lays out the stakes and adventure that the movie’s protagonist will go on. Starring Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, and a strong supporting cast, Soul looks like it’s going to definitely be a tear jerker. Check out the full trailer below.