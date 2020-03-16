🔥Pitch Perfect star Brittany Snow marries real estate agent Ryan Stanaland in low-key Malibu ceremony🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Over the weekend, Pitch Perfect star Brittany Snow and real estate agent Ryan Stanaland got married during an intimate ceremony in Malibu, California.

Stanaland first met the actress via Instagram, after sliding into her DMs years after the pair first became aware of each other through their long list of mutual friends.

Her new husband told The Knot that he knew of Snow due to her films, explaining, “Britt was my unattainable crush forever. As a man, I used to watch ‘Pitch Perfect’ with friends and, ‘Brittany Snow… One day.’ But never thinking it would ever happen.”

Snow has been acting since she was a teen and appeared in the soap opera Guiding Light. She went on to star in Hairspray, John Tucker Must Die and the Netflix movie Someone Great.

The couple started dating in 2018 and a year later were engaged, with Snow sharing on Instagram that she said yes to “the man of my wildest & most beautiful dreams.”

A month before the wedding, Snow threw a bachelorette party for her close friends, which included her Pitch Perfect costars Anna Kendrick, Anna Camp and Chrissie Fit.

Her former co-stars were also bridesmaids, donning nude and blush gowns for the occasion.

Snow wore a glamorous Jonathan Simkhai gown to her ceremony and the happy couple exchanged wedding bands from Tacori.

Snow told People last month that the ceremony would be decidedly low-key, explaining, “There’s definitely going to be tacos and other food that we like, the vibe is very comfort food.”

The Hairspray actress also told the magazine, “At the end of the day, everyone’s going to remember whether or not they had a good time. They’re not going to remember the food or the photo booth … they’re going to remember having the best night of their life, hopefully!”