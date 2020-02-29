🔥Pipe manufacturer in St. Charles is now employee-owned🔥

Trinity Products operates a mill in St. Charles that makes steel pipe up to 127 inches in diameter. (Photo courtesy of Trinity Products)

Steel pipe manufacturer Trinity Products has created an employee stock ownership plan that now owns 100% of the company.President Robert Griggs, who had been the company’s sole owner, said in a statement that he made the transition “to truly reward everyone who has helped build this organization over the years.” He said the ESOP would be “a great way to continue to improve on our culture” and should help Trinity recruit employees.Griggs plans to remain president, the company said.Trinity operates a pipe mill in St. Charles and a fabrication plant in O’Fallon, Mo. Trinity said last year that it had been helped by President Donald Trump’s steel tariffs and was able to resume a profit-sharing program that had been on hold during three lean years. Workers received profit-sharing payments for last year of $5,007 apiece.Trinity, founded in 1979, has more than 150 employees and revenue of more than $100 million.

