🔥Pilot uses flight path to write 'stay home' message in sky🔥

A pilot wrote a message in the sky while flying over Austria to remind people to stay home during the coronavirus outbreak.

The pilot wrote the words “stay home” while flying a Diamond DA40 single-engine aircraft over Austrian airspace.

The message could be seen on flight tracking sites, which follow aircraft’s routes across the world.

The private owner of the plane wrote the message during a 24-minute flight on Monday, after taking off from an airport in Wiener Neustadt in Austria, according to website Flightradar24.

It comes as governments across Europe are increasingly telling the public to stay at home to help stop the spread of the virus.

On Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlined strict new measures to tackle the spread of Covid-19 , including a ban on public gatherings of more than two people.

He said people should only leave home to travel to and from work where “absolutely necessary”, to exercise once a day, and to shop for essential or medical items.

Of the 382,000 confirmed cases in some 190 countries, there have been 102,000 recoveries and 16,600 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.