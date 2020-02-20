🔥Pigeons wearing Make America Great Again hats and Donald Trump wigs let loose in Las Vegas🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A flock of pigeons wearing Make America Great Again hats and Donald Trump wigs were set loose in Las Vegas ahea of the Democratic debate.

The hats and hair were glued onto the birds by a group called Pigeons United To Interfere Now (PUTIN).

The stunt, which the group described as an “aerial protest piece”, was timed to coincide with the Democatic debate held in Las Vegas on Wednesday night.

PUTIN say they have decided to remain anonymous to avoid drawing attention away from their project.

The group’s leader, a man who goes by the alias Coo Hand Luke, told the Las Vegas Review Journal that the action was a “gesture of support” to President Trump.

“The release date was also coordinated to serve as a gesture of support and loyalty to President Trump,” he claimed.

The group have said the gesture should be seen as satirical.

Activist group Pigeons United To Interfere Now released pigeons with Maga hats in Las Vegas (PUTIN)

PUTIN claimed to have fed, bathed, and cared for the pigeons at an undisclosed pigeon coop before using eyelash glue to stick the hats and wigs onto them.

Mr Luke added: “I don’t see the difference between this or people dressing up their dogs or cats.”