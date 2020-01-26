🔥Piers Morgan says David Walliams ‘makes his skin crawl’ as he plans to boycott National Television Awards🔥

Piers Morgan’s feud with David Walliams is showing no signs of slowing down, after he said the comedian ‘makes his skin crawl’.

The Good Morning Britain host hit out at David while he revealed his plans to boycott the National Television Awards (NTAs) because he is sick of the same people and the same shows winning every year.

Speaking to The Mirror, Piers said he’s not going to bother going to the awards and couldn’t resist a dig at David while he was at it.

‘There’s no point when the same people win the same awards ever year,’ he said. I’d rather stay at home and watch Groundhog Day and the host David Walliams makes my skin crawl.’

He and the Little Britain star don’t see eye-to-eye, with Piers claiming Britian’s Got Talent suffered a fall in ratings, ever since he left the judging panel and David joined.

Piers was a judge on the show for its first four seasons and takes credit for discovering Susan Boyle. He was on the panel with Simon Cowell and Amanda Holden, who have now been joined by David and Alesha Dixon.

But Piers says the ratings haven’t been the same since and was seen clapping back at David on Twitter in October, after noticing David had liked ‘the nastiest tweets’ about him.

Re-sharing one of the tweets, Piers said: ‘Amusing that ⁦@davidwalliams⁩ regularly ‘likes’ the nastiest tweets about me, yet is such a snivelling toady to my face.

‘It’s not my fault ⁦@BGT⁩ ratings were so much higher when I was in your chair Dave!’

David didn’t respond to Piers’ tweet, but Matt Lucas was quick to defend his pal and told Piers: ‘Purely objectively – 1) He was probably being polite. Some people are.

‘2) Boasting about the BGT ratings and popularity when you were briefly on it to someone who has not only transformed the show but is consistently the biggest-selling author in the country didn’t work.’

Piers replied: ‘Hi Matt, I don’t think it’s ‘polite’ to be friendly to people in person but poisonous behind their back – it’s cowardly,’ Piers responded. ‘As for BGT, I was very proudly on it for the first 4 years when ratings topped 20 million. They’re now half that. Not a boast, just a fact.’

Matt wasn’t interested, though, and fired back: ‘Go to bed.’





