🔥Piers Morgan reads Vinnie Jones' cheeky birthday message live on Good Morning Britain🔥

Piers Morgan turned the air slightly blue as he celebrated his birthday during Monday’s Good Morning Britain.

The broadcaster turns 55 today and many of his celebrity pals rallied round to share lovely messages for him.

And, Morgan being Morgan, the broadcaster naturally couldn’t resist reading them out on air.

“I got a great card from Vinnie Jones,” he told co-host Charlotte Hawkins.

Piers Morgan – In pictures

“It read, ‘Have a great birthday you total legend’ and then in small letters it said, ‘You total bend’.”

Hawkins then asked: “Can you say that on live television?”

Morgan responded: “I don’t know, but I’ve said it now, haven’t I? I think we’re past normal rules on TV, seriously.”

Morgan was then forced to apologise, saying: “Haven’t we learnt we can laugh? I’m sorry for anyone who was offended.

“I can’t even get a birthday card or present or cake. Surely I can have a bit of a laugh with my mate Vinnie.”

Jones wasn’t the only one to wish Morgan a happy birthday, Katherine Jenkins showcased her angelic voice as she sang Happy Birthday live on air.

Former boxer Frank Bruno tweeted his well wishes and posted a photo of him and Morgan from a newspaper clipping many years ago.

Good Morning Britain is continuing to air while the UK is on lockdown with a smaller crew working on the show.

Lorraine Kelly’s self-titled programme has been put on hold and the Scottish presenter instead joins Morgan for the final half hour of GMB.

This Morning also continues to air and each live broadcast is followed by a classic episode of Loose Women.