🔥Piers Morgan promises to pay parking tickets for fined NHS workers during coronavirus crisis🔥

Piers Morgan has vowed to pay for any parking fines accrued by NHS workers during the coronavirus crisis.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday morning, the TV host questioned why traffic wardens are still operating at a time when the government has urged only key workers to leave their homes.

“A friend of mine sent me a parking ticket, given to a friend of hers delivering food to the elderly on an estate,” he said.

“Two parking wardens in plain clothes in a white car, no mask, going around giving people tickets. A few of them were doing deliveries to the elderly and the vulnerable.”

He asked whether wardens were acting in “the national interest right now” by “nicking people as they deliver goods to the elderly and vulnerable,” adding: “You are top of my list of people who are not essential workers!”

Morgan, 54, then told viewers he had seen “people at hospitals, nurses and doctors, who are getting parking tickets for overstaying their stay.”

Morgan took issues with car parks charging NHS workers for parking (ITV/REX)

He questioned why health workers are not yet “exempt from car park fees,” adding: “There is no reason why we should be charging, it’s very easy to police it, you just show your NHS pass at the hospital and you get free parking.

“This is not difficult unless the priority is to make money.”

The host then promised to cover the costs of parking fines for health workers throughout the crisis and vowed to “go to the government and have the battle” on their behalf.

“I will say now to any health worker during the future of this crisis, however long it lasts, if any of you get a parking ticket at a hospital where you’re working, I will pay it for you,” he said.

“I will pay it and I will then go to the government and have the battle, you don’t get involved.

“Send it in to Good Morning Britain and I will pay the parking ticket if that is what it takes.”

