🔥Piers Morgan launches angry GMB rant at Britons failing to stay at home during coronavirus outbreak🔥

Piers Morgan has launched a scathing attack on Britons who are failing to adhere to social distancing rules during the coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking live on air on Monday morning, the Good Morning Britain host blasted those who are not following Government advice about staying at home.

Last week, Boris Johnson announced stringent new measures to tackle the Covid-19 outbreak, including avoiding all non-essential social contact and ordering the closure of schools, bars, gyms and restaurants .

But over the weekend, pictures emerged of Brits across the UK flooding open public spaces , such as parks, markets and beaches, despite the advice to keep indoors. It led to several parks and gardens closing their gates .

Visibly angry, Morgan ranted directly at the camera on this morning’s show, saying: “What is wrong with people?”

On people staying at home, he said: “How bad is this? How big a sacrifice do you think your making for your country?”

“You’re not going to fight anybody. You’re not going to risk your life being gunned down on trenches,” apparently comparing the situation to soldiers fighting in the First World War.

Piers Morgan slams people ignoring the Government’s advice on Good Morning Britain (GoodMorningBritain/ITV)

“You’re being asked to go home, sit there and do this – watch telly.

“What is wrong with people?”

He added: “If you’re enabling these people, if you’re going out with them or encouraging your kids to go out – go on off you go with your mates – you’re part of the problem.”

Morgan also criticised those who are going to supermarkets during hours which are allocated for the elderly and health workers, and accused them of “depriving them of their one opportunity to get food”.

Boris Johnson is facing growing calls to order a widespread lockdown after thousands of people ignored calls for so-called social distancing at the weekend.

Crowds flocked to markets, beaches, parks and other beauty spots despite calls for people not to gather in large numbers in a drive to slow the spread of Covid-19.

Mr Johnson said he will be thinking “very, very actively” about what steps to take if people continue ignore the appeals.

The calls follow the death of an 18-year-old – thought to have become the youngest person to have died in Britain after being diagnosed with the virus – as the number of fatalities in the UK rose to 281.

There are growing fears that Britain is on a similar trajectory to Italy – scene of the world’s worst outbreak – where the death toll passed 5,000 over the weekend.

Mr Johnson warned that the NHS could be “overwhelmed” in the same way as the Italian healthcare system has been, if the the spread of the virus in the UK is not curbed.

But at his daily No 10 press conference on Sunday, Mr Johnson indicated he was reluctant to ban people from going outside for a walk or to exercise because of the physical and mental health benefits, as long as they acted responsibly.