🔥Piers Morgan jokes Susanna Reid is self-isolating to avoid him as she appears on GMB from home🔥

While presenting Good Morning Britain today, Piers Morgan joked that co-host Susanna Reid had placed herself into self-isolation in order to avoid him.

Last night, Reid, 49, announced that she had decided to self-isolate as a member of her household had fallen ill.

FaceTiming from home this morning, she discussed the new government guidelines set out by Prime Minister Boris Johnson with Piers and Charlotte Hawkins, who was stepping in for the GMB host.

Introducing Susanna to viewers, Piers cheekily commented: “I’ve heard of some ways of avoiding working with me, but this is ridiculous.”

Piers Morgan is presenting with Charlotte Hawkins today as Susanna Reid self-isolates (GMB)

Reid then quipped: “Finally, after all these years, I’ve put myself into self-isolation from you, Piers Morgan.”

She then went on to explain to viewers: “One of my children has a cough. And that came on yesterday. Before the briefing yesterday afternoon, the advice had been the person themselves would be confined to the house for seven days.

“Well, suddenly with these new drastic action measures, that changed yesterday afternoon. It meant if one member of your household had the cough or fever you would all have to go in self isolation for 14 days. Immediately, I thought I can’t go into work and work with you guys for 14 days.

“All the children are off. We’re two households. It’s a very unusual situation. I am very, very lucky. I’m paid even when I’m sick.

“I’m in a privileged position.”

A smiling Susanna FaceTimed in to the studio this morning (GMB)

The television presenter first announced she would be self-isolating last night, taking to Twitter to update fans.

She wrote: “I am currently well but due to the new advice today I will be self-isolating for two weeks due to symptoms in my household. Stay well everyone.”

Newsreader George Aligiah has also confirmed he will be withdrawing from the newsroom amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Aligiah, 64, was diagnosed with bowel cancer in April 2014 and continues to have treatment.