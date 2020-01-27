🔥Piers Morgan is pretty sure his Good Morning Britain co-host Susanna Reid ‘genuinely wants to kill him’🔥

Piers Morgan thinks his Good Morning Britain co-host Susanna Reid ‘genuinely wants to kill him’ and that’s probably because she says he’s ‘winding her up’ now more than ever.

The two are often clashing live on air, with Susanna mostly disagreeing with Piers and his controversial opinions. Just today (27 January), the pair came to blows over Hugh Grant, after Piers branded the actor ‘an awful human being’.

He strongly disagrees with Hugh’s comments that the country is ‘finished’ because of Brexit and, well, Susanna had enough of hearing about it and snapped that Piers is ‘obsessed’ with the Love Actually star.

In a weird way, though, their love hate relationship works – even if Piers is sure he could drive Susanna to commit murder and by that, we mean his murder.

‘We have moments where she genuinely wants to kill me,’ Piers told OK! magazine. ‘I know the buttons I could press to make her literally murder me.’

Not exactly denying that it’s a possibility, Susanna said she thinks the 54-year-old ‘winds her up even more now’ and it means that there are times that they still find themselves rowing when the cameras aren’t rolling.

Meghan Markle has been setting them off lately and despite having completely different opinions on whether she and Prince Harry should have stepped down from their royal duties, Piers and Susanna stressed that they fully respect and trust each other – and that’s why their partnership is air tight.

‘You have to have that trust and you have to like and respect each other, otherwise it wouldn’t work,’ Piers offered.

‘Susanna and I could both finish each other in five minutes, but we choose not to.’

Piers certainly isn’t shy when it comes to voicing exactly what he thinks and he recently declared to boycott this year’s National Television Awards because he claims the same people and the same shows always win.

Oh, and he doesn’t take too kindly to the show’s host, David Walliams, either.

He said in a new interview that the Little Britain star ‘makes his skin crawl’. Speaking about the NTAs, Piers told The Mirror: ‘There’s no point when the same people win the same awards ever year. I’d rather stay at home and watch Groundhog Day and the host David Walliams makes my skin crawl.’

Good Morning Britain is nominated in the Live Magazine Show category, alongside Loose Women, Sunday Brunch and This Morning.

Although, it’s going to be a hard feat stealing This Morning’s crown, as the daytime show has won for the last nine years…





