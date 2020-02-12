🔥Piers Morgan 'delighted' to win NME's Villain of the Year award for the second time🔥

Piers Morgan said he’s “delighted” to be the recipient of NME’s Villain of the Year award for the second time.

Morgan previously won the award in 2018, and was named this year’s recipient ahead of Thursday night’s ceremony at the O2 Academy Brixton.

The tongue-in-cheek award is reserved for controversial figures across art, media and politics, with former recipients including Donald Trump, Nigel Farage and Justin Bieber.

Posting on his Twitter account, Morgan said he was “delighted” to win the “coveted” award.

“(NME) readers are the people I most enjoy annoying, so this is particularly pleasing. Thanks to everyone who voted.”

Morgan won the title over PM Boris Johnson, US record executive Scooter Braun and Avengers villain Thanos.

The Good Morning Britain presenter, 54, was also crowned Heat Magazine’s “Secret Crush 2020” this week.

Morgan is an outspoken figure who often makes controversial statements in his role as a presenter and columnist.

Last year, a petition circulated calling for Morgan to be fired from Good Morning Britain, following his “dehumanising” comments about non-binary people.

In response to a story about educational information on multiple gender identities, Morgan said “shut up, you people,” questioned the Native American identity “two spirit”, and declared himself a “two spirit penguin.”