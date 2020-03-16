🔥Piers Morgan criticises Lewis Capaldi and Stereophonics for playing packed concerts amid coronavirus crisis🔥

Piers Morgan has hit out at musicians for continuing to hold gigs and concerts during the coronavirus outbreak.

The controversial broadcaster, 54, hit out at indie legends Stereophonics for going ahead with their Cardiff concert on Sunday night, despite calls for them to cancel the event.

Lewis Capaldi was also in Morgan’s firing line for playing in Scotland over the weekend.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Morgan said: “Right now in Britain, you can go to any gym, you can go to any bar, any restaurant. There’s a video – this is the Stereophonics playing in Cardiff. This is what you should be doing when the rest of the world is shutting down?“​

Show must go on: Lewis Capaldi defended his decision to continue his gig (Getty Images)

He continued: “Lewis Capaldi played in Scotland last night, we had the half-marathon. I’ve read all the arguments that we’re raising money for charity. I get all that. But you know what? We’re in a war.

“No one can tell me that while the rest of the world locking down and social distancing to the extent we cant go to bar, restaurants, gyms, whatever, that thousands of people congregating at an event like this, all running close together, can be a good idea?”

Capaldi, 23, has since defended his decision to go ahead with his concert at P&J Live arena in Aberdeen – which can host up to 15,000 people – after SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon banned mass gatherings in Scotland.

A spokesperson for the star told Metro.co.uk: “The final show of Lewis’s UK arena tour in Aberdeen on Sunday 15th March went ahead in full compliance with the advisory document on mass gatherings issued by the Scottish government at 1pm on the same day.

“Security, first aid, medical and welfare teams were paid for by the organisers as normal and the venue had additional signage in place to highlight best practice on hygiene during the event.

“We’d like to thank everyone who came along to Aberdeen and the other tour dates for welcoming Lewis so warmly.’”

Morgan’s rant comes after both France and Spain have entered lockdown, closing schools, bars and restaurants and preventing mass gatherings, after several thousand more people had tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

The UK government has faced criticism from the World Health Organisation, scientists and the general public for not applying more draconian measures to fight the disease. Downing Street has since confirmed they will brief the nation on the daily basis about coronavirus.

Currently, the UK has 1391 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 35 having died from the respiratory disease.

