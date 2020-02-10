🔥Piers Morgan apologies after Sharon Osbourne drops the f-bomb live on Good Morning Britain🔥

Good Morning Britain’s Oscars special got off to a shaky start after Sharon Osbourne dropped the f-bomb.

The X Factor judge and her daughter, Kelly, were among the guests on the special edition of the ITV breakfast show but it didn’t take long for Sharon to turn the air blue.

The blunder occurred as the show cut from the red carpet at the Vanity Fair after-party to the studio.

Sharon, 67, hadn’t realised that her microphone was back on and broadcasting the nation when she caught muttering “f**k” in an otherwise unclear sentence.

Presumably after a frenzied set of instructions from producers, Piers Morgan rectified the situation with an apology.

Oops: Sharon O had no idea her comment was being broadcast (Good Morning Britain)

He said: “I’d just like to make an immediate, early apology for some profanity that may have been heard earlier.

“You’ll be unsurprised to hear that Sharon Osbourne, it took her, well it’s 27 minutes into the show, three minutes into Sharon Osbourne’s appearance on the programme and we already have to issue a formal apology.”

Sharon was visibly stunned as Morgan’s co-host Susanna Reid sported a worried smile.

Meanwhile, Kelly burst out laughing at her mother’s antics.

The special edition of GMB aired live from the Beverly Hills Hotel and Reid sported a stunning, red sequined gown for the occasion.

The show almost kicked off with a Charlize Theron interview after the actress found herself in shot shortly before the gang went live.

Unfortunately for them, she was en route to change (and have a room service dinner) before joining her fellow A-listers and celebrating a huge year in film.

Good Morning Britain airs from 6am on weekdays on ITV.