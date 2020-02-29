🔥Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leaving Arsenal with 'big' transfer call this summer, says John Hartson🔥

Arsenal could face a huge decision regarding Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future this summer, according to John Hartson.

Aubameyang, 30, is club captain of Arsenal, but has yet to put pen to paper on a contract extension with his current deal set to expire in summer 2021.

Arsenal transfer chiefs Raul Sanllehi and Vinai Venketesham vowed last season that players would no longer be allowed to enter the final year of their contracts and leave for nothing as Aaron Ramsey did after sealing a free move to Juventus last summer.

The duo insisted that the club would be ruthless and sell players, no matter how important they were to the first team – but the Gunners find themselves in a more precarious situation this time around.

Arsenal are ninth in the Premier League table and were knocked out of the Europa League at home by Olympiacos on Thursday, meaning that Champions League qualification looks a long way off for the time being.

Barcelona tried and failed to sign Aubameyang late in the January transfer window, and there will be shortage of suitors this summer – particularly given Arsenal’s latest accounts showed a £27.1million loss.

The Gunners cannot realistically afford to lose Aubameyang for nothing in 2021, and former Arsenal striker Hartson says a big decision awaits unless the Gabon international signs on the dotted line.

“It’s happened so many times over the years that they’ve allowed good players to run their contracts down and leave for next to nothing,” former Arsenal striker Hartson told the PA news agency.

“These players are worth a lot of money if they are tied down. So there’s a decision to make on Aubameyang, because if they are going to sell him his best worth is in the summer with a year left on his contract.

“It’s a big call for Arteta to make so early in his Arsenal tenure.”

Regarding Arsenal’s Europa League exit and the prospect of potentially missing out on continental football altogether next season, Hartson said: “No European football could affect the likes of Aubameyang.

“The best players want to be in the Champions League and he’s a world-class striker.

“His work-rate is brilliant. He chases lost causes, technically he’s excellent and he scores goals.

“He’s 30 now, but the way players look after themselves with all the sports science at their disposal these days I expect him to play for some time yet.

“I feel the shape he’s in he could be a top striker for the next four years at least. Arsenal have lots of good youngsters – (Joe) Willock, (Gabriel) Martinelli, (Bukayo) Saka and (Eddie) Nketiah – and that’s why it’s so important to tie Aubameyang down to help them.”

