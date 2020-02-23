🔥Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Eddie Nketiah on target as Arsenal make it three wins in a week🔥

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struck twice as Arsenal came from behind to beat Everton 3-2 at Emirates Stadium and stay in the hunt for Champions League qualification.

The Gunners are seven points behind fourth-placed Chelsea after a hugely entertaining encounter in north London began with Dominic Calvert-Lewin scoring inside the first minute before Eddie Nketiah equalised with his first Premier League goal since being recalled from a loan spell at Leeds.

Aubameyang put the home side ahead after 33 minutes before Richarlison drew Everton level in first-half stoppage time. However, Aubameyang struck his 17th League goal of the season – drawing him level with topscorer Jamie Vardy – to hand Mikel Arteta another victory and remain unbeaten in 2020.

Manchester City remain confident they will overturn their two-year UEFA Champions League ban but should they fail, fifth place will be enough to qualify and Arsenal are just four points adrift of Manchester United, who beat Watford 3-0 at Old Trafford earlier in the day.

Arteta made six changes from the team that beat Olympiacos in midweek with Nketiah given another opportunity to lead the line at the expense of Alexandre Lacazette, dropped to the bench despite scoring in his previous two outings.

Dani Ceballos, Sead Kolasinac, Nicolas Pepe and Mesut Ozil all returned but despite the Gunners staying an extra night in Greece to aid their recuperation and preparation, it was the visitors who started sharply.

At the double: Aubameyang (Action Images via Reuters)

After Nketiah failed to hold onto the ball, Everton won a free-kick which Gylfi Sigudsson swung into the box. Sead Kolasinac was yards behind Arsenal’s defensive line tracking Yerry Mina and in the ensuing panic, Luiz could only head the ball into a dangerous area where Calvert-Lewin steered an excellent finish past Bernd Leno for his seventh goal in ten appearances.

The goal was timed at 49 seconds, the quickest they have ever conceded in a Premier League home game, and as Everton went on to threaten a second, the Gunners needed waking from their slumber.

Sead Kolasinac was forced off in the 19th-minute with an arm injury and his replacement, Saka, led the charge. Eight minutes after coming on, the 18-year-old whipped over a sublime cross with his left foot which Nketiah dispatched with one volleyed touch.

Suddenly, Everton looked ragged. Morgan Schneiderlin was booked for hauling back an emboldened Nketiah and moments later Arsenal were ahead.

Luiz released Aubameyang with an excellent through ball and the Gabon striker bore down on goal before curling a low right-foot shot inside Pickford’s left-hand post.

The first half had a sting in the tail, however, as after a brief flare-up which saw Richarlison booked for sliding in on Ceballos, the Brazilian equalised after more poor set-piece defending from the Gunners.

Sigudsson kept a corner alive by firing a shot into the turf and goalwards. Mina helped it on and Richarlison got the faintest of touches to divert the ball past Leno as he spread himself to block.

Arsenal used the interval to refocus and were ahead again within 30 seconds of the restart. Pepe made inroads down the right and crossed for Aubameyang to head home. Ancelotti sat motionless in the visitors’ dugout, staring in disbelief at such a dreadful resumption.

They improved as the half wore on, increasingly dominating possession as the Gunners’ exploits in Greece began to catch up with them.

Everton, playing for the first time in 15 days, probed and could have equalised 18 minutes from time when the ball to fell to Calvert-Lewin in the box but Leno made a brilliant point-blank save with his right arm.

Leno then denied Richarlison as the desperation in Arsenal’s defence increased. Calvert-Lewin failed to connect with Richarlison’s dangerous cross inside the six-yard box, leaving Ancelotti, now permanently on his feet, exasperated, hands on his head.

Everton almost gifted Arsenal a fourth when Pickford plated Sigurdsson into trouble and Nketiah struck the crossbar.

Calvert-Lewin had one more chance in stoppage-time, glancing a header from Bernard’s cross just beyond the far post but Arsenal held on.

Live Updates

2020-02-23T18:30:05.393Z

That’s a massive win in the circumstances.Arsenal are now ninth in the table and just four points behind Manchester United in fifth. The race for the Champions League spots is going to be quite something, isn’t it?

FULL TIME

2020-02-23T18:27:28.760Z

FULL TIME | Arsenal 3-2 EvertonA fascinating contest ends with Arsenal taking all three points by the skin of their teeth – and a big celebration from Arteta at the final whistle to go with it!Aubameyang’s double and Nketiah’s strike does it after Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison scored for Everton.

Photo: Getty/Arsenal FC

2020-02-23T18:26:13.060Z

90+5 mins: Unforgivable from Kean, who nicks it through Torreira’s legs only to shoot from 25 yards with options ahead of him.That could be that.

YELLOW CARD

2020-02-23T18:23:45.000Z

90+4 mins: Yellow for Gomes after he brings down Aubameyang.

2020-02-23T18:23:39.000Z

90+3 mins: Another chance for Calvert-Lewin to nod down but Arsenal scramble it clear.It’s really tense now.

2020-02-23T18:23:21.000Z

90+2 mins: Arsenal are camped on the edge of their box now as Everton push for a late equaliser.And as they work it short for the corner, Sigurdsson sends it to the far post and Calvert-Lewin somehow nods wide!All the Everton players hold their heads in their hands. That was the chance.

2020-02-23T18:21:35.730Z

90 mins: FIVE minutes for Arsenal to hang on as the fourth official’s board goes up.

2020-02-23T18:20:00.000Z

88 mins: Leno to the rescue!My oh my. Gomes picks out Richarlison with a fine through ball but Leno comes off his line swiftly and makes a vital clearance.The Brazilian did appear to pull out of the challenge, although it looks like he’s picked up a knock.

2020-02-23T18:17:28.000Z

86 mins: OFF THE BAR!Nketiah hits the upright again!So unlucky for the 20-year-old, who receives the ball after a poor error from Pickford and Nketiah curls one, but it comes back off the underside of the bar.

Photo: AP

2020-02-23T18:16:06.513Z

84 mins: Baines tries to pick out Kean at the near post but his delivery takes a nick off Mustafi and bounces into the grateful arms of Leno. Everton are on top now and Arsenal have some defending to do.

SUBS

2020-02-23T18:14:07.210Z

82 mins: Changes from both sides.Ozil makes way for Matteo Guendouzi as Arteta looks to shut up shop.Everton send on Moise Kean for Delph.

2020-02-23T18:11:32.160Z

80 mins: Calvert-Lewin wide!He simply had to score!Arsenal are caught cold at the back and it’s Richarlison again who slides in Calvert-Lewin. He only needs to direct it past Leno but fails to make a clean contact.Another let-off!

2020-02-23T18:10:02.423Z

78 mins: Fine save from Leno!Everton won’t believe they’re not level here. Richarlison wheels away from his marker Bellerin and his first touch is exquisite. He tries to roll it past Leno, but it’s a super save from his leg.Another opportunity goes begging for the away side but the tension is rife inside the Emirates now.

SUBS

2020-02-23T18:06:59.723Z

75 mins: Ceballos just wide!Fantastic work from Ozil, who sells Sidibe a dummy and spots Ceballos with a disguised pass, and the midfielder’s curling effort just sails wide.That’s his last contribution as he makes way for Lucas Torreira.

2020-02-23T18:05:21.590Z

72 mins: Chance Everton!Big opportunity for the visitors to equalise.Sidibe’s cross from the right finds Richarlison and his header lands at Calvert-Lewin’s feet, who quickly strikes at Leno and it’s a fine stop from the German.

Photo: Getty

2020-02-23T18:00:37.000Z

69 mins: Bellerin brings it forward and he’s got Nketiah running through the middle. But the full-back waits too long to pick the pass and the striker wanders offside.Arsenal need to kill this game off soon because you fancy Everton to get another chance at goal.

2020-02-23T17:58:32.270Z

66 mins: You can sense the nerves in the Arsenal players as Saka makes a strange pass and it goes straight to Richarlison.Mustafi clears but only as far as Sigurdsson, who spurns his effort wide.The crowd respond with chants of “Arsenal, Arsenal!” to try and lift the players.

2020-02-23T17:55:16.306Z

63 mins: Calvert-Lewin cuts in from the right and has Richarlison in the box, but the Englishman strikes into the hands of Leno.

2020-02-23T17:53:36.000Z

62 mins: With Luiz and Calvert-Lewin both fine to continue, the tempo dies down somewhat.Arsenal will have to be alert though, with Bernard offering trickery from the left, and that’s where most of Everton’s attacks have come from.

SUBS

2020-02-23T17:49:35.000Z

58 mins: Everton use the break in play to make a change.What a moment for Andre Gomes, who makes his return from that horrendous injury he sustained against Spurs. He’s on for Schneiderlin and fans from both sections give him a big welcome.Another change follows: Iwobi comes off for Bernard.

Photo: PA

Can’t see the Arsenal vs Everton LIVE blog? Click here to access our desktop page.