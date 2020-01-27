🔥Pictures of newborn baby abandoned on doorstep released in search for mum🔥

Police are trying to find the mum of a newborn baby abandoned on a doorstep when he was just 12 hours old.

They released new pictures of the baby, named Edward after the member of the public who found him, in a bid to encourage someone with information to come forward.

He was found in in Hackney, east London, shortly before midday on Saturday.

Detectives said they are concerned for the health of his mother, who gave birth outside a hospital environment.

Detective Sergeant Andy Barry said: ‘Baby Edward was only about 12 hours old when he was found abandoned on a doorstep in Sandringham Road. Edward is being well cared for by hospital staff and is a healthy, bonny lad.

‘I am reaching out to Edward’s mother. You are my primary concern. I do not know the circumstances around Edward’s birth but, as a father myself, I understand how daunting becoming a parent can be.

‘I can offer you help, please be assured that you are not in trouble. Edward is safe and well, and your health and wellbeing is our priority.

‘To anyone who may know Edward’s mother, I’d urge you to come forward and help me locate her – this can be done in confidence.

‘I’d also like to hear from anyone who was in the Sandringham Road area between 10am and 12pm on Saturday January 25. If you noticed anything or saw someone, please contact us as a matter of urgency.’

Edward was wearing a grey babygrow and a grey hat, and was wrapped in white knitted blanket when he was found.

He remains in hospital in east London.

In a Facebook post, Lauren Smith wrote: ‘London and surrounding. URGENT.

‘My grandad has just found a baby abandoned in a bush on Sandringham road hackney e8.

‘If you know anything please contact the police. The baby is ok but might not have been if he wasn’t found!’

She claimed her grandad is a postman who was doing his round when his colleague heard what he believed to kittens in a bush.

After checking the bush, they found the baby.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting CAD 3039/25Jan or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.