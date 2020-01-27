🔥PICS | Beyhadh 2 actress Jennifer Winget’s fun-filled moments as she shoots in Rishikesh🔥

Super star Mahesh babu mobbed at Renigunta airport, Tirumala













Jennifer Winget, who is shooting for hit show Beyhadh 2, has wrapped up an important shoot schedule in Rishikesh. Ever since the gorgeous actress landed in the city, she has been sharing a series of pictures with the cast and crew of the show on Instagram.

Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang shoot for Beyhadh 2 in RishikeshJennifer Winget/Instagram

From fun-filled river rafting to sun-kissed photos, Jennifer surely knows how to mix work with pleasure. She captioned one of the pics as, “Quite the wrap in Rishikesh for #Beyhadh2 Stay tuned as we prepare to make a splash!”

According to a few reports, Jennifer and Shivin Narang flew off to Rishikesh to shoot a wedding sequence as the makers are gearing up to throw a major twist with Rudra (Shivin) and Maya (Jennifer) tying the knot on the show.

Beyhadh 2 plot

Beyhadh 2 is a revenge drama and sees Maya having an agenda and her path is of hatred rather than love. The plot of the show is rumoured to revolve around Maya, who falls in love with an older man Mrityunjay Roy aka MJ (played by Ashish Chowdhry). After the character dumps her, she seeks revenge by falling in love with MJ’s son Rudra (Shivin Narang).

Jennifer about her character Maya and Beyhadh 2:

About the show and audiences’ response, Jennifer had said in an interview, “Not very often do roles like this fall into your lap, so for an actor, it really gets you to push your limits, whilst working within your resources. The show and character are both close to heart. The whole team has put in a lot of thought and effort to come up with the final look for Maya in Season 2 of ‘Beyhadh’ so, I hope the audience shows the same amount of appreciation and love, if not more.”

Jennifer Winget shoots for Beyhadh 2 in RishikeshJennifer Winget/Instagram

Jennifer Winget’s love life

Recently, rumours were doing the rounds that the actress has found love again after bitter divorce with Karan Singh Grover in 2016. According to reports, Jennifer is dating web series Code M co-star Tanuj Virwani, who is the son of yesteryear Bollywood actress Rati Agnihotri. Apparently, the rumoured lovebirds rang in the New Year in Poland.

Jennifer Winget shoots for Beyhadh 2 in RishikeshJennifer Winget/Instagram