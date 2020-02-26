piccadilly-line-delays-as-person-dies-on-the-tracks-near-gloucester-road-tube-station

A person has died after plunging onto the lines at Gloucester Station, causing cancellations and delays on the Piccadilly Line.

Westbound services between Hyde Park Corner and Acton Town were stopped while police and paramedics dealt with the incident. There are delays on the rest of the line.

Emergency services were first called to the scene at 3.16pm.

Transport for London said that the London Ambulance Service and British Transport Police were also in attendence.

A BTP spokesman said: “We were called to Gloucester Road Tube station at 3:16pm on Wednesday 25 February following a report of a casualty on the tracks.

“Officers from BTP attended alongside paramedics, but sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene. 

“The incident has been declared non-suspicious.”

