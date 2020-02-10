🔥Piccadilly Gardens stabbing: Two injured in 'targeted attack' in Manchester🔥

Manchester’s Piccadilly Gardens was placed on lockdown today after two people were injured in a “targeted attack”.

Officers were called to reports of an assault just after midday on Monday in Manchester City Centre.

One man was rushed to hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening, Greater Manchester Police said.

Another man was treated for minor injuries by paramedics at the scene.

Pictures taken at the scene showed a huge police presence behind a cordon, which was lifted at around 3.30pm.

In a statement Greater Manchester Police said: “An investigation is underway although officers are currently treating this as a targeted attack.

“There is no threat to the wider community. No arrests have been made.

“There are a number of road closures place and members of the public are being asked to avoid the area.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting 1199 of 10/02/20 or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.