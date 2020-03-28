Physician at St. Mary’s Hospital tests positive for COVID-19

RICHMOND HEIGHTS — A physician at SSM Health-St. Mary’s Hospital tested positive for COVID-19, the hospital confirmed in a statement on Friday.

The physician had last been on the job on March 16, and the statement said the physician was not showing any symptoms related to the coronavirus. The hospital said for these reasons they believe there was minimal exposure.Anyone who may have had contact with the physician has been contacted and is under quarantine, the hospital said. A St. Mary’s nurse, Judy Wilson-Griffin, died March 20 of Covid-19. She had been away from work for weeks on business, SSM said.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page mandated residents stay home beginning Monday, with exceptions only for groceries, health care and critical household duties. The order excludes first responders, health care workers, plus the employees of a list of other “essential” businesses, when those workers are on duty.

The Missouri Department of Conservation announced Tuesday that it will waive requirements for fishing permits or trout tags from March 27 through April 15 to help Missourians looking for recreation while maintaining distance from other people to fight the spread of the coronavirus and Covid-19, the disease the virus causes.

