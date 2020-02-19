🔥Photos show Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard with scantily clad girls at Bahamas mansion🔥

Salacious new photos have emerged of Canadian millionaire fashion mogul Peter Nygard partying with scantily clad young girls in the Bahamas. The images come as Nygard is sued in a U.S. court over allegations he sexually assaulted as many as 10 women at his island property.

The new images, published by the U.K.’s Daily Mail on Tuesday, show Nygard smiling, his clothing wet, as young girls dance around him at what the Mail says was Nygard’s own private Bahamas nightclub at his compound, Nygard Cay. They are published right as Nygard is accused of luring young girls to his Bahamas mansion, where they were then allegedly sexually assaulted.

Nygard has strenuously denied the accusations.

The Mail also reports that Nygard has been tied for years to Britain’s Prince Andrew, who has been embroiled for months in a scandal relating to his friendship with the dead financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The Mail reports that Prince Andrew visited Nygard at the Bahamas in 2000, the prince staying with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and their daughters Beatrice and Eugenie. The Mail reports that Nygard also hosted luminaries such as Oprah Winfrey and even George H.W. Bush, former U.S. president.

None of those who visited the mansion is suspected of, or has been accused of, a crime. The outlet says the photos it published Tuesday were taken in the summer of 2007 and says there is no suggestion that Nygard sexually assaulted any of the girls in the images (or that they made complaints).

But the images make for uncomfortable viewing. In one, a female bends forward in front of Nygard, who places his hand on her buttocks; in another, he watches smiling as three young girls in bikinis gyrate in front of him; in another, he’s seen playing poker with a number of girls around a table.



Peter Nygard.

SunMediaArchive

New York case

In total 10 women — all anonymous, and a number of whom say they were younger than 15 at the time of the alleged attacks — filed a class-action suit last Thursday claiming rape and sex trafficking against Nygard, 78. The suit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

The Canadian is the founder of Nygard International, a women’s wear company based in Winnipeg. His island mansion, a Mayan-style home at Lyford Cay has been at the centre of a long-running legal dispute in recent years.

“Nygard lured and enticed young, impressionable, and often impoverished children and women with cash payments and false promises of lucrative modelling opportunities in order to assault, rape, and sodomize them. When the victims were not swayed by promises, many were drugged to force compliance with Nygard’s sexual desires,” the accusing women said in a press release last week.

The release added claims that the Canadian used his workers to “procure” the young girls before bringing them to drug- and alcohol-fuelled “pamper parties” at his property. One allegation claims Nygard raped a 15-year-old girl before asking her to defecate in his mouth, and offered her sums of money for such acts. The accusers are aged between 18 and 36 today, the suit says, adding that when suspicions were raised locally about Nygard’s behaviour, he would use his wealth to pay off local authorities, buying their silence.

Nygard spokesperson Ken Frydman told the National Post in recent days that the allegations are false and an attempt to destroy his reputation. Frydman says the suit stems from a dispute between Nygard and a Bahamas neighbour who is himself a hedge fund billionaire.

“The allegations are completely false, without foundation and are vigorously denied,” Frydman said. “Peter Nygard looks forward to fully exposing this scam and once and for all clearing his name.”

With files from Devika Desai, National Post