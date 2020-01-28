🔥PHOTOS: Shah Rukh Khan to Kareena Kapoor: Bollywood gripped by Linkedln Facebook Instagram Tinder challenge🔥

SRK reacts ‘oddly’ to Priyanka-Nick engagement rumoursIBTimes IN

The ‘Linkedln Facebook Instagram Tinder’ Meme Challenge has taken over not just Hollywood, but Bollywood too. The meme challenge has been a hit among our Bollywood peeps too. Originally started by American singer-songwriter Dolly Parton, the challenge has been given many new twists by Bollywood celebs.

While celebs like Sara Ali Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sidharth Malhotra have taken the challenge, fan clubs and production houses have come up with the results of this challenge if taken by celebs like Kareena Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar and many others. The challenge basically is a collage of how and what kind of pictures people post on these four platforms – LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder.

“Insta is my A game Tinder for the flame For Linkedin one can try to be tame FB for those throwbacks, no shame. Different personalities, but Sara’s still the same Sara ka Saara Sara,” wrote Sara along with sharing the image of the challenge.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Jackie Shroff’s challenge picture trends

Shah Rukh Khan’s production house – Red Chillies Entertainment also shared the result of the challenge featuring King Khan himself. While his LinkedIn profile had a picture from Swades, for Facebook the picture was taken from Happy New Year. For Instagram, they chose to go with a picture from Dear Zindagi and for Tinder, they went with Dilwale. While sharing the picture, the production house wrote, “Killin’ it everywhere!”

Dharma Productions also shared Hrithik Roshan’s results from the challenge and it’s just hilarious. Jackie Shroff’s challenge picture is trending with the actor sharing the motto of going green. “Different Platforms One Thought #GoGreen #SaveEnvironment #PedLagaoCampaign,” he wrote while sharing the picture.

