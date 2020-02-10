🔥Photos from the 2020 Westminster Dog Show🔥

Handler Andrea Samuels holds the first-place ribbon that Gabby, a papillon, won in the 8-inch division of the Westminster Kennel Club’s agility competition, February 8, 2020, in New York.The most coveted award, Best in Show, caps off the judging on Tuesday, February 11. Credit: Bebeto Matthews / AP

Niner, a pug, relaxes after competing in the Westminster Kennel Club’s agility championship in New York on February 8, 2020. Handler Dan Webster of Minneapolis calls her “a supermodel pug who happens to do agility.” Credit: Jennifer Peltz / AP

An old English sheepdog competes at the 144th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Sunday, February 9, 2020, in New York. Credit: Wong Maye-E / AP

Aliya Taylor shows an Azawakh at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show preview in New York on February 4, 2020. The Azawakh breed, which originated in West Africa, is new to the show this year. The Westminster Kennel Club describes the breed as a a “hunter of hare, antelope, and wild boar … a constant traveling companion of desert-roaming nomads.” Credit: Jennifer Peltz / AP

A pulik looks up at its handler at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on February 9, 2020, in New York. Credit: Wong Maye-E / AP

Azawakhs compete at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Sunday, February 9, 2020, in New York. The Azawakh is a new breed to the Westminster show this year. Credit: Wong Maye-E / AP

Valkyrie, a Bedlington terrier, and owner JoAnn Burtness of Louisburg, North Carolina, relax after competing in the Westminster Kennel Club’s agility championship in New York on February 8, 2020. Credit: Jennifer Peltz / AP

Sam, left, and Sofia, both Portuguese podengo pequenos, prepare to compete in the 144th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, on February 9, 2020 in New York. Credit: Seth Wenig / AP

Dalmatians compete at the 144th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on February 10, 2020, in New York.The Westminster Kennel Club boasts that its dog show is America’s second-longest continuously held sporting event, behind only the Kentucky Derby. Credit: Mark Lennihan / AP

Old English sheepdogs compete at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Sunday, February 9, 2020, in New York. Credit: Wong Maye-E / AP

A rough collie competes at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Sunday, February 9, 2020, in New York. Credit: Wong Maye-E / AP

Old English sheepdogs compete at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Sunday, February 9, 2020, in New York. Credit: Wong Maye-E / AP

Porter, an Irish setter, is groomed by Ashley Martins at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Sunday, February 9, 2020, in New York. Credit: Wong Maye-E / AP