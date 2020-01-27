🔥Photos: Aerosmith and Run-DMC perform ‘Walk This Way’ at the 2020 Grammys🔥

Kevin Slane, Staff Writer
January 26, 2020
Aerosmith rocked the 2020 Grammys on Sunday with a performance of their classic hit “Walk This Way” alongside Run-DMC.
The evening concluded a weekend of honors for the Boston band, which is celebrating its 50th year of making music this year. On Friday, the group headed to the MusiCares Gala, where they were honored by the Recording Academy — the same group that runs the Grammys — as the 2020 “Person of the Year.”
After performing a shortened version of “Livin’ on the Edge,” Aerosmith launched into “Walk This Way,” a top-10 hit for the group in 1975. After a few moments, Aerosmith paused to welcome Run-DMC, who gave “Walk This Way” a second life in 1986 when they covered it for their album “Raising Hell.”
Here are some of the best photos from the performance.
