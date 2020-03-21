Photos: A sense of quiet settles across the region

As pandemic news becomes more serious across the region and businesses shutter, the streets of St. Louis and those of its neighbors are looking quieter – yet a spirit of helping, and working, remains. Here are some scenes that found my camera over the past ten days.

Eat-Rite Diner’s Sarah Williams had cooked for only two take-out customers by nightfall on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. “I have no idea what to think, I just want to go home at this point.” Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Robert Cohen

The carousel at Union Station sits empty on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The threat of the coronavirus brought few people to the new attractions, including the St. Louis Wheel. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Robert Cohen

Few shoppers were in the St. Louis Galleria at 2: 35 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Most stores were shuttered. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Robert Cohen

Anne Fosterling, chef de cuisine at The Benevolent King, works inside Olio as she packages lamb meatballs that will be sold in the nearby market AO&Co. after Ben Poremba announced the closure of his restaurants Elaia, Olio, Nixta and The Benevolent King until further notice on Monday, March 16, 2020. Takeout meals representing food from the four restaurants will be sold at the market beginning Tuesday. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Robert Cohen

Quiet settles over Main Street in downtown Belleville as Lincoln Theatre owner Dave Schoenborn closed his adjacent gourmet popcorn business after hearing Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered all non-essential businesses closed on Friday, March 20, 2020. Schoenborn shuttered his movie house Monday when crowds were limited to 50 people. He moved his popcorn to Bennie’s Pizza Pub where they will be sold. Restaurants offering takeout or curbside pickup can remain open.Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Robert Cohen

A St. Louis Fire Department emergency worker checks on resident Pam Antos after she was helped from her fifth-floor apartment at Chapel View Apartments after a three-alarm fire started on the fourth floor, critically injuring a woman on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Robert Cohen

Teresa Patton, a night custodial supervisor with the Fort Zumwalt School District, sprays a bleach disinfectant in the classrooms of Progress South Elementary in O’Fallon, Mo. on Thursday, March 12, 2020. With the introduction of the coronavirus the district purchased three additional machines to clean 2 million square feet of space inside the district school buildings. Students are scheduled to return from their break on Monday. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Robert Cohen

Emily Davis of the Ferguson Warming Center, covers a man with his blanket after delivering masks, hand sanitizer, food and clothing to men sleeping on the sidewalk on Clark Avenue near the City Hall parking lot on Monday, March 16, 2020. The breathing masks are leftover from those originally bought for marches in Ferguson in 2014. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Robert Cohen

A police officer rolls past Brookings Hall as Washington University announced during spring break that it would close to in-person classes on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Students on spring break were told not to return to campus until April 30 and to continue their classes online. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Robert Cohen

Loaves and Fishes food pantry coordinator Alan Ellis delivers an air fist bump with a box of food to Roma Borodyanskiy on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The Maryland Heights pantry is spacing out clients’ pickup times due to coronavirus concerns. Ellis said he’s seen a reduction in donations, especially perishables. “We’re doing the best we can to make sure the have-nots have.” Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Robert Cohen

