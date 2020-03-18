🔥Photo shows packed Tube carriage as nearly half of workers still have to go into workplace amid coronavirus crisis🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Pictures show Tube carriages packed this morning as nearly half of British workers continue to commute to work during the coronavirus crisis.

On Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson advised that more people should work from home and everyone should avoid pubs, clubs and restaurants.

“Mass gatherings, we are now moving emphatically away from,” he added at a press conference in Downing Street.

On Wednesday, several people posted pictures on Twitter of packed Tube carriages and platforms.

One person wrote: “Social distancing? This morning’s commute on the Victoria line.

“Perhaps some clearer guidance from the Government would help.”

Department of Health has advised people should try to keep two metres between themselves and others to slow the spread of the virus.

It has also been recommended that, if possible, those who still need to commute into work alter their hours so they avoid the busiest times.

In response to a YouGov poll asking “has your workplace closed as a result of the coronavirus outbreak?”, 44 per cent of people said their workplace is still open.

Only 11 per cent of respondents said their workplace was closed and that they were working from home.

Another 3 per cent of people said yes, adding that they are off work anyway, 41 per cent said they are not in work, and one per cent said they didn’t know.