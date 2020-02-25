🔥Photo shows moment newborn baby girl glares at doctor trying to make her cry🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A photographer captured the moment a newborn baby girl glared at a doctor who was trying to make her cry.

Isabela Pereira de Jesus was only seconds old when she delivered the death stare to her attending physician at a hospital in Rio de Janeiro.

Doctors make newborn babies cry to help remove liquid from their lungs, but Isabela was less than impressed with the doctor’s attempt.

Photographer Rodrigo Kunstmann was at hand to capture the moment.

Mr Kunstmann published the image on Facebook with the caption: “Today is my birth and I don’t even have clothes for this event.”

The photograph went viral, and according to Rodrigo, has changed his life and his career.

Speaking to The Evening Standard, he said: “I feel like a blessed person, I never imagined that a single photo could change my life and career.

“I have been a photographer for 11 years, I hope I can inspire others to never give up on their dreams, God’s plans will always be fulfilled.”

He told Brazilian publication Crescer that Isabela only cried after her umbilical cord was cut.

“She opened her eyes wide and didn’t cry, she made a ‘sulky’ face, her mother gave a kiss and it was only after they cut the umbilical cord that she started to cry”, he said.

When I posted it, I thought it would have the potential to become a meme, but it’s always a matter of luck.