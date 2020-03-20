🔥Phoenix, Oregon🔥

Movie Details & Credits

Aspiration Entertainment |

Release Date:
March 20, 2020

| R

Starring:

Angie Sanchez, Dave Boner, Diedrich Bader, Jai Bugarin, James LeGros, Jesse Borrego, Kevin Corrigan, Lisa Edelstein, Luis Rodriguez, Reynaldo Gallegos

Summary:

Defying midlife haze, two friends, a graphic novelist and a chef, seize an unlikely opportunity to reinvent their lives, quitting their jobs to restore an old bowling alley and serve the “world’s greatest pizza.”

Director:
Gary Lundgren

Genre(s):

Comedy

Rating:

R

Runtime:
108 min

See All Details and Credits

