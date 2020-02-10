🔥Phillip Schofield's wife pledges to support him after This Morning star's announcement he is gay🔥

Phillip Schofield’s wife has said she will “still be there, holding his hand” after he revealed that he is gay.

The 57-year-old This Morning star made the announcement on social media on Friday before then speaking about his sexuality in an emotional on-air chat with co-host Holly Willoughby.

Stephanie Lowe, his wife of almost 27 years, told The Sun that she supports what she labelled as Schofield’s “brave step”.

She said: “I love Phillip, as much today as I ever have, and always will.

“At the same time, we’ve been awestruck by the strength and love of our precious girls, even as they’ve been trying to make sense of it all for themselves.

“Our family has also been so supportive and will help us going forward.”

She went on: “Although this is difficult for us all, I support Phillip in this taking this brave step and I will still be there, holding his hand.

“Everyone should be proud to live their own truth.”

Earlier, Schofield told The Sun On Sunday that his wife had known he was gay “for a while” and said she was “the kindest, sweetest soul I could have possibly met”.

The TV star, who has two adult daughters with his wife, said he did not know if his marriage would last, and declined to say if he was in a relationship with a man.

The presenter stunned viewers on Friday with his bombshell announcement.

The final show of the week is usually hosted by Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford, but Schofield and Willoughby appeared as guests.

Willoughby, 38, read out a statement from Schofield, revealing his years of struggling with being gay, including some “very dark moments”.

It said: “My inner conflict contrasts with an outside world that has changed so very much for the better.

“Today, quite rightly, being gay is a reason to celebrate and be proud.

“Yes, I am feeling pain and confusion, but that comes only from the hurt that I am causing to my family.”

Schofield’s announcement triggered an outpouring of support, with fans and fellow celebrities praising him for being courageous enough to speak out.

Agencies contributed to this report