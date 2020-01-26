🔥Phillip Schofield reveals new presenting partner🔥

Presenter Phillip Schofield will present a brand new travel show without his regular This Morning sidekick Holly Willoughby, teaming up with weather girl Lucy Verasamy instead.

Telly favourites Holly and Phil, currently hosting ITV’s Dancing On Ice, have started working on separate projects with Holly finding success presenting new BBC One show Take Off with Bradley Walsh.

Read more: Bradley Walsh fans thank Holly Willoughby for best gift ever

Phillip and Lucy’s new travel programme will air on ITV in the spring and Lucy, 39, delighted fans by sharing pictures with her new co-host on social media.

Lucy wrote: “Fun Friday filming in the weather studio with @schofe: all will be revealed in the spring.”

The pair will be joined on the travel series by Good Morning Britain host Alex Beresford.

Read more: Kerry Katona slams Phillip Schofield amid This Morning Feud rumours

Phil and Holly carving out separate careers away from the shows they host together comes after rumours of a rift between the pair reached fever point at the end of last year.

These were, however, hotly denied by ITV bosses.

Phil and Holly have won several awards

While there’s no doubt that award-winning team Phil and Holly will continue their partnership, it looks like their separate careers are also going from strength to strength.

Holly and Bradley’s Take Off Christmas pilot episode gave viewers the chance to win a holiday to Lapland and the show will return to BBC One later this year.

Read more: Holly and Bradley will return to BBC with full series of Take Off.

The pair will be giving more lucky viewers the chance to win a holiday of a lifetime.

Holly and Bradley will return with Take Off later this year (Credit: BBC)

We could certainly do with some more sunshine in our lives and look forward to finding out more about Phil and Lucy’s new travel show.

What do you think about Phil teaming up with Lucy? Leave us a comment on our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.