🔥Phillip Schofield reveals he celebrated his 58th birthday with star-studded Zoom call🔥

Phillip Schofield celebrated turning 58 on This Morning today – and marked the day very differently to previous years.

Due to the lockdown prompted by the coronavirus crisis, the host revealed on the show that he had turned to video service Zoom to host a celebrity party.

Schofield was joined by Declan Donnelly, Leigh Francis, Emma Bunton, Christine Bleakley, Davina McCall, co-host Holly Willoughby and her husband Dan Baldwin for the online bash.

At the start of This Morning, Willoughby, 39, presented her colleague with a caterpillar cake, telling him: “First on the agenda… Happy birthday Phil. Obviously the shops are shut so we’re limited with what we can get you, but I do think you have the best birthday cake ever.

“You can’t have candles on it because you can’t blow them out.”

Phil replied that the birthday felt “weird” considering the circumstances, adding: “I’m lacking in hugs.

Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield – In pictures

“I had a Zoom party with my mates and that was really lovely, so thank you.”

Willoughby jokingly suggested he could eat his caterpillar cake like a Swiss roll thanks to its lack of candles.

She had previously posted a selfie with Schofield on her Instagram to honour his birthday, posting a picture of the pair having one of their signature giggling fits together outside Highclere Castle, where Downton Abbey was filmed.

She captioned the post: “Happy birthday to this gorgeous man! Love you to bits.”

Several guests on This Morning wished the star well on the programme, hoping he was to enjoy this birthday despite current social distancing rules.

Schofield and Willoughby have continued to host This Morning with a skeleton crew and bring a welcome distraction from the gloomy outside world.

Trying to remain positive on his special day, Schofield added: “Next year’s birthday should be a lot better.”

This Morning continues weekdays at 10am on ITV.