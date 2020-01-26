🔥Phillip Schofield poses with new co-star Lucy Verasamy as Holly Willoughby lands primetime BBC slot🔥

Phillip Schofield has found a new leading lady away from Dancing On Ice and This Morning co-star Holly Willoughby in Lucy Verasamy.

The pair posed for official snaps for their new teatime show How To Spend It Well On Holiday – which comes just in time for Holly to head over to the BBC with Bradley Walsh.

Phillip’s new show, which is a new sister show for his How To Spend It Well At Christmas series, will debut in the spring with Lucy at the helm alongside him.

Announcing the news alongside a cheeky selfie, a delighted Lucy wrote: ‘Fun Friday filming in the weather studio with @schofe: all will be revealed in the spring!’

For those unfamiliar with Lucy, she’ll be known to most for her appearances as a weather girl on ITV Weather and Good Morning Britain.

The three-part series comes just as Holly Willoughby was reportedly nabbed by the BBC for a new primetime show with another ITV fave face, Bradley Walsh.

Bradley and Holly were paired up for the first time for a Christmas special of the series, which saw viewers and the studio audience play games to earn a place on a plane to Lapland.

It’s been reported that a full series has now been lined-up to air – meaning two of ITV’s biggest stars have now got a base on their biggest rival.

It’s believed that while the pair front the new show, they will still maintain their regular beloved spots on ITV – with Bradley hosting The Chase and Holly remaining with Phillip Schofield on This Morning.

It was rumoured at the end of last year that there was trouble behind-the-scenes of This Morning, with staff complaining about Phillip Schofield’s ‘attitude’.

Holly was also suggested to have had a fallout with Phillip, something that they both later denied.

Phillip and Holly are also currently hosting Sunday night favourite, Dancing On Ice, together.

Dancing On Ice continues Sundays from 6pm on ITV.





