🔥Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby sit two metres apart on This Morning adhering to social distancing rules🔥

The coronavirus outbreak has seen a huge shake-up to many aspects of everyday life, but there’s been a noticeable difference to live television broadcasts.

While several shows have been drastically altered, or even pulled from the schedules at the very last minute, others have tried to maintain a sense of normality while on air.

The increasingly urgent government advice on adhering to social distancing rules has now impacted This Morning.

Hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby were sat far apart on today’s show – with both admitting how weird it felt.

“I just want to give you a big hug, which is what we all need right now,” Willoughby said. “But I’m just going to send you an air hug.”

Viewers commented on how strange it seemed to see the pair sat so far apart.

This Morning is one of the few live shows still currently on air, broadcasting live just one day after Channel 4’s live cooking show, Sunday Brunch, was hauled from the schedules at the very last minute.

The ITV magazine show is now focusing on practical advice for viewers, focusing on dealing with self-isolation, cooking with limited supplies, and other coping methods.

Other shows have since been cancelled; Loose Women, which usually follows This Morning, has since been cancelled entirely, now being replaced with popular and light-hearted episodes.

Drama has also been affected on ITV, with coronavirus seeing production suspended on both Coronation Street and Emmerdale.

Both soaps have since had their output limited; Emmerdale is now only airing three nights a week, and Coronation Street will now only air one episode on Monday, Wednesday and Friday as opposed to its usual double bill.

This Morning continues weekdays at 10am on ITV.