🔥Philippines: Manila shopping mall on lockdown as sacked security guard shoots one and takes dozens hostage🔥

A disgruntled ex-security guard has taken dozens of shoppers hostage at a mall in the Philippines during a standoff with police.

The sacked employee of the V-Mall in Manila’s San Juan City opened fire in the capital’s upmarket district on Monday.

The gunman shot one man, said to be a mall officer, as he tried to enter the administration office.

He then took more than 30 people captive inside the retail centre as he warned he had a grenade, according to the city’s mayor Francis Zamora.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and was in a stable condition.

SWAT teams are attempting to negotiate with the ex-guard turned gunman (AFP via Getty Images)

Mr Zamora said: “He is carrying a pistol. He is shouting he has a grenade but we don’t have any way to confirm that for sure.”

“He was trying to initially to get the other guards to join him for some sort of coup d’etat against the mall management,” Mr Zamora told news channel ANC.

Concerned family and friends wait outside the mall for news of loved ones (AFP via Getty Images)

“He felt bad because he was removed as a guard,” he added.

Armed police and negotiators were trying to end the standoff peacefully.​

The city’s mayor said the hostage-taker wanted to talk to his former colleagues via video call (AP)

A SWAT team was seen entering the four-storey mall, which has more than 100 outlets. Shoppers were evacuated and a security cordon established around it.

An initial police report said the hostage-taker, who was identified as Archie Paray, shot a mall official before rushing to the second floor of the complex, where he was holding dozens of mostly employees in an office.

Dozens of mall workers are being kept inside by the dismissed guard who has a pistol (AFP via Getty Images)

The report said “more or less 50 staffs” were being held hostage, but it did not provide other details.

Mr Zamora said about 30 to 40 people were being held, adding that his estimate was based on the size of the administrative office where they were being held.

San Juan police at the scene (REUTERS)

The suspect was complaining of “unequal treatment,” the police report said.

The gunman was sacked by the company that provides security for the mall and had tried to get other guards involved, Zamora said, adding that he was demanding to speak to his former colleagues by video call.

Anna Alberto, whose daughter Pauline works in the office, said she was concerned about her safety.

“She is there in the office. We cannot contact her so I am worried,” she said.