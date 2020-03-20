🔥Philippe Coutinho regrets leaving Liverpool for Barcelona like I did with Arsenal, says Emmanuel Petit🔥

Emmanuel Petit believes Philippe Coutinho regrets leaving Liverpool for Barcelona “every morning” and compared the move to when he departed Arsenal for Camp Nou.

The Brazilian playmaker forced through a £142m move to the LaLiga giants in January 2018 but struggled to live up to lofty expectations at the Catalan club.

Coutinho was shipped off on loan to Bayern Munich just 18 months after his big-money move and, while the 28-year-old has shown glimpses of his best form, he is yet to nail down a regular spot under Bayern coach Hansi Flick.

It has led many to speculate Coutinho is keen on a return to Anfield to rediscover his best form, with Chelsea also reportedly interested in bringing him back to the Premier League.

And Petit – who endured an ill-fated year in Catalonia after leaving Arsenal – thinks the former Liverpool midfielder holds similar regrets about joining Barcelona.

Coutinho has struggled to match his level of performance at Liverpool Photo: Bongarts/Getty Images

“If I was Philippe Coutinho, every morning I would wake up and think to myself, ‘Why, why, did I sign [for Barcelona] in Spain?'”

“And do you know why I say this? Because, I can remember the time when I’d wake up, when I was at Barcelona, when I left Arsenal, and I was thinking the same way, ‘Why did I leave? Why did I leave? Why did I leave?’

“To be honest with you I am sure Coutinho has been asking himself the same question for a while now.

“He left for Bayern Munich, he does sometimes play well but he’s not really a first-team player.”