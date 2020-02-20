🔥Philip Schofield and wife Steph enjoy Paris holiday with their two daughters🔥

After a turbulent few weeks, the Schofield family has spent some quality time together sightseeing in Paris.

Earlier this month, This Morning host Phillip Schofield received heaps of praise and support after coming out as gay.

The star announced his personal news in an Instagram post and appeared on This Morning just minutes later, praising his wife, Steph, for the love she showed while the family came to terms with the news.

“This is something that has caused many heart-breaking conversations at home,” he admitted. “I have been married to Steph for nearly 27 years, and we have two beautiful grown-up daughters, Molly and Ruby.

Holiday: The family have headed off to Paris (Instagram @schofe)

“My family have held me so close: they have tried to cheer me up, to smother me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion, Yet still I can’t sleep and there have been some very dark moments.”

Posting on his Instagram Story, Phillip revealed that he’s now making the most of a week off from presenting duties and enjoy a winter break with his family.

The star shared a black and white snap of the Eiffel Tower, followed by another of the structure lit up.

Selfie: Schofield with wife Stephanie Lowe (Instagram @schofe)

A third image shows the whole family in front of a heart-shaped light display before a fourth post, which sees Phillip and his wife beaming in a selfie,

Fans and famous faces congratulated Phillip for coming out as gay earlier this month and Steph also publicly showed her support for him.

“I love Phillip, as much today as I ever have, and always will,” she told the Sun, days after his announcement.

“At the same time, we’ve been awestruck by the strength and love of our precious girls, even as they’ve been trying to make sense of it all for themselves.

“Our family has also been so supportive and will help us going forward.”