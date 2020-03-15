Liverpool legend Phil Thompson believes calls to declare the Premier League season “null and void” due to coronavirus are premature, even if a return to domestic football in April is unlikely.

Premier League and EFL football is postponed until April 3 at the earliest due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi contracting the virus.

There are suggestions that the UK Government could soon bring in additional measures to curb mass gatherings including sporting events, while the Premier League will convene an emergency meeting next week with clubs to discuss the next steps.

With Spain, Italy and France is varying states of nationwide shutdown, the chances of Champions League and Europa League football restarting any time soon look increasingly unlikely, while there are serious doubts as to whether Euro 2020 will take place across Europe this summer.

West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady said on Friday that if the remaining 2019/20 Premier League fixtures cannot be completed, then the season should be declared “null and void” – though Brady has since received criticism from some quarters given that the Hammers are in danger of relegation.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Liverpool are just two wins away from being confirmed as champions, boasting a 25-point lead over second-placed Manchester City – but the spread of Covid-19 has left their title charge in serious doubt.

Should the season be voided, the most likely outcome would be that the campaign would be expunged from the records, and – in theory – the 2020/21 season would begin following off the back of the 2018/19 positions in relation to Champions League qualification.

Thompson won seven League titles at Anfield, and suggests that it would be difficult to cancel the season at this stage – especially given that Leicester City, who are third, would therefore miss out on Champions League football whenever a new campaign begins.

“There’s still ramifications even if you do that,” he told Sky Sports. “What do you do with the teams in the Champions League positions?

“Because Leicester City are quite healthily in third, they’d be extremely worried if you went to the teams that finished in the top four last season.

“There are still going to be problems. It won’t just end with it being null and void. It’s an extremely serious and unprecedented situation.

“But it’s not like Liverpool are two points clear, they’re 25 points clear and we’re three-quarters of the way through the season. It would be extremely hard to say Liverpool aren’t champions.”

Asked whether he forsees the next scheduled round of top-flight fixtures (April 4) going ahead, Thompson said: “I would think so. I think they’re just giving themselves breathing time and it’s very difficult to see it get up and running then.

“They’ll be having meetings and every day it will change. I’m watching Sky News every day and it’s changing by the hour. Things are changing all the time.

“Playing behind closed doors is a contentious issue. I believe football is nothing without the fans, it’s a fans game and I like to think it could resume and the fixtures will be completed.”