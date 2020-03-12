Phil Neville says it is only right that questions are asked over his future as England Women’s manager following their failed SheBelieves Cup title defence.

A late header from Barcelona forward Alexia Putellas condemned the much-changed Lionesses to a 1-0 loss in Frisco, Texas on Wednesday night – their seventh defeat in 11 matches.

Youthful England opened the tournament with a loss to eventual champions the United States before earning some brief respite with a narrow win over Japan in New Jersey.

Such a disappointing run since the World Cup quarter-finals in France last summer and with the European Championship on home soil looming in 2021, the pressure has mounted on Neville, who accepts that his position should be under scrutiny.

“Questions should be asked because I expect better,” he told the BBC.

“I’ll always look at myself. I’ll go away, I’ll reflect and we’ll take it from there.”

He added: “There’s been some good individual performances but ultimately we will be judged on results.

“I’m not going to hide behind the fact that this was a tournament where we wanted to experiment with the younger players.

“I don’t think the results have been good enough and I take full responsibility for that.”