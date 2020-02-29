🔥Phase 4 Leaks May Reveal Marvel’s Plan To Introduce The X-Men🔥

Ever since the House of Mouse acquired the X-Men and Fantastic Four, fans have been wondering when they would finally enter the MCU. Details on that have been scarce, but it seems certain leaks indicate that the mutants may be slowly rolled out over the course of Marvel’s Phase 4.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand and Disney shows no signs of slowing down in that endeavor. And now that they have a slew of new properties to play with thanks to the Fox deal, they’ll have plenty of characters to add to their already impressive roster. But the question on everyone’s mind is when will the mutants finally appear?

Well, some recent Marvel Phase 4 leaks potentially reveal the studio’s intention for the introduction of players from the X-Men franchise. Over on 4chan, it’s been revealed that the villains of the upcoming Disney+ series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will be Batroc the Leaper and Omega Red. The latter’s a supervillain most commonly associated with the X-Men and if you’ll recall, WGTC told you several days ago that he’d be involved in the show.

Furthermore, industry insider Daniel Richtman posted earlier in the week regarding another mutant sighting happening in the MCU’s Phase 4. This one would be happening in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, where Richtman claims that mutant character from the comics Wiz Kid will appear.

If these reports turn out to be accurate, they would seem to indicate that Marvel will be slowly introducing their new additions over the next phase of movies and TV shows. They’ve done very well with obscure characters so far and bringing in lesser-known mutants may make for a smooth transition and allow some time to pass before the likes of Wolverine and Magneto make their way into the extremely popular shared universe.

We’ll have to wait and see if this X-Men intel checks out, of course, but Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the MCU’s first franchise led by an Asian hero, releases on February 12th, 2021. Before that, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will air exclusively on Disney+ in August 2020.