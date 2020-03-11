🔥PFA issues new coronavirus guidance to players and clubs after holding talks with other associations🔥

The PFA have held talks with other player associations at FIFPRO as football tries to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The outbreak of the coronavirus is causing havoc to football in Europe, with many of the continent’s top leagues postponing matches or playing them behind closed doors.

The Premier League became the latest victim on Wednesday as Arsenal’s trip to Manchester City was postponed amid fears Gunners players had contracted the virus off Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis – who confirmed he has tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

Arsenal played Olympiacos in the Europa League on February 27 and Marinakis came into contact with several of their players, sparking fears they may have been infected.

Some of the Arsenal players and staff are now in self-isolation as a result.

The PFA are aware of the ongoing issues surrounding the coronavirus and have been holding talks with authorities, including UEFA, on the matter of player welfare.

The PFA’s deputy chief executive, Bobby Barnes, has been in Amsterdam all week as part of a discussion with the likes of FIFPRO about what should happen next.

“This is a very fast-moving situation which is subject to change on an hourly basis,” said Barnes.

“We are discussing with governing bodies, not only in the UK but also globally, to ascertain the best advice and information for our members.

“Players will and should be taking medical advice from the appropriate medical staff at their individual clubs together with their respective government’s national advice at this time.”

The PFA have since circulated advice and guidance to players and clubs, which can be read online via their website.

Players have been advised to not drink from the same water bottle during a game or training, but always use a personalised one.

They have also been advised to not exchange other items – such as towels – with other players and to avoid eating food in the changing room.